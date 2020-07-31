Forest lawyer: Cooper must ‘follow the law’ on virus orders

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The attorney for Lt. Gov. Dan Forest says Gov. Roy Cooper is not following the law and getting the proper formal support of his COVID-19 executive orders from other elected officials.

Forest responded on Friday to arguments that Cooper’s state lawyers made this week in which they explained why a judge shouldn’t block enforcement of the Democratic incumbent’s coronavirus orders.

A court hearing is set for next week.

Those orders have limited mass assemblies, shuttered businesses and mandated face coverings in public places.

Forest is a Republican running to try to unseat Cooper in the November election.