Fort Fisher-Southport ferry resumes service first time since January

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry resumes service on Friday with the first route at 1 p.m.

The long-awaited day comes after the completion of a $3 million project to replace an aging ramp system at bond ends of the route.

All commuter passes with an expiration date of January 5 2020 or later will receive an automatic extension of 208 days.

Passengers are asked to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face covering and stay socially distant on decks and inside passenger lounges.

Visit here for the full schedule.