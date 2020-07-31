Holden Beach declares mandatory evacuation for vacationers, renters, guests

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) –The Town of Holden Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation for vacationers, renters and guests effective at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

The town issued a State of Emergency as of 9:00 p.m. Friday.

In the event a voluntary evacuation is put in place for residents, the town says residents remaining on the island will be restricted to their private property due to the potential for injury from storm-related utilities and possible infrastructure damage.

The State of Emergency declaration says the town will maintain basic services like fire, EMS and police to the extent reasonably possible, but it cannot guarantee the level at which they’ll be available.

If a voluntary evacuation is declared, the town says any residents with medical of physical needs should leave the island.

In the event the track of Hurricane Isaias shifts or conditions intensify, the declaration says a mandatory evacuation for residents may be required.