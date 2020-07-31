How COVID-19 will impact hurricane shelter plans in the Cape Fear

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials across the Cape Fear are keeping a close eye of Hurricane Isaias.

In New Hanover County, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has already been busy preparing for what could be ahead.

Assistant Director of Emergency Management Anna McRay emphasized we still have time to get ready.

In case evacuations are necessary, the EOC says plan to stay elsewhere.

McRay told WWAY both the CDC And FEMA require them to provide three times the surface area it normally does to accommodate people at a safe distance.

“We are going to do our very best to help people however we can,” McRay said. “However, don’t plan on county sheltering as being your sole source.”

Everyone should gather their emergency kits and masks to make sure they are ready for whatever next week may hold.

Brunswick County says if shelters are required they will be at Cedar Grove Middle School in Supply and Town Creek Middle School in Winnabow.

Pender, Columbus, and Bladen counties have not announced shelter locations, but all say they are prepared.

If shelters are opened you will be required to socially distance, wear a mask or other PPE, and be prepared for no hot meals.

All of them also say isolated areas will be available for people who are suffering from COVID-19.

