Isaias becomes the second hurricane of the 2020 season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday and now has strengthened into a hurricane as it begins moving into the Bahamas while heading for the U.S. East Coast.

According to WWAY Chief Meteorologist Lee Haywood, an Air Force Hurricane Hunter Aircraft flying into Isaias has indicated the storm has strengthened to a hurricane as of 11:40 p.m. this evening with 80 mph winds.

The storm is centered 70 miles east/southeast of the Great Inagua Island.

Isaias is moving northwest around 18 mph. Minimum central pressure has dropped to 995 mb.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a hurricane warning for the central and southeast Bahamas.