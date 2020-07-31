Isaias causes floods, slides, then grows into hurricane

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday and now has strengthened into a hurricane as it begins moving into the Bahamas while heading for the U.S. East Coast.

Isaias was centered about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of the Bahamas late Thursday. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving northwest at 18 mph.

Earlier, its rains turned several streets into fast-flowing rivers and toppled trees and some telephone and electrical cables in Puerto Rico.

The National Guard rescued at least 35 people in the U.S. territory, including two newborns.