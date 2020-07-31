Mandatory evacuation ordered for Ocracoke ahead of storm

OCRACOKE, NC (AP) — Officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke Island in advance of Hurricane Isaias.
A statement from Hyde County notes that the evacuation of residents and non-resident property owners will take effect on Saturday.
The National Weather Service forecast indicates the storm will first increase ocean swells and cause rip currents, starting Friday and continuing into next week.
Tropical storm-force winds could be felt as early as Sunday night.
Ocracoke Island is accessible only by ferry.