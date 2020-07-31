NC residents believe their tires were slashed after they put up BLM signs

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — Several residents in an Asheville neighborhood woke up in recent days to find their tires slashed.
West Asheville residents believe their tires were slashed because of yard signs
Scott Kinnebrew’s Tuesday started off with some frustration. He walked down his driveway and realized he had a flat tire.
“I looked at it, and it was a slash. Nothing else could have done it,” Kinnebrew said. “I didn’t want to start making those assumptions, but I did start thinking about the fact that I have a Black Lives Matter sign in my yard.”
The sign was bolted to his mailbox after the original one he put up weeks ago was ripped off.