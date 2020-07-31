Neighbor saves girl from fox attack

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ (WCBS/CNN) — Neighbors are praising the actions of a 20-year-old young man who rushed to the aid of an 8-year-old girl. He heard her screaming because she was being attacked by a fox.

“I didn’t know it was real at first, but I ran in case. But then I noticed that it was real because it kept on following me, and then I fell and that’s when it started attacking me,” said Dylan Dratch, the girl who was attacked.

- Advertisement -

Dylan’s friends call her strong, brave and tough after she was attacked by a fox Wednesday night, but even more strong and brave, said Dylan, is her own personal hero: Matt Nichter.

“I kind of just instinctively went into, I guess, action and did what I had to do,” Nichter said. “I wasn’t really scared. I mean, I was a lot bigger than the fox.

He was playing basketball with some neighborhood boys just before 5 p.m. when he heard Dylan screaming. She had been walking between two backyards with friends when the fox attacked her, biting her lower legs and feet.

Read more here.