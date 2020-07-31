NHCS reports positive coronavirus case at Hoggard High School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School District is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 at Hoggard High School.

According to a school spokeswoman, a coach at Hoggard tested positive, and last attended athletics practice on July 23.

This comes just two days after a student athlete at Hoggard tested positive.

She says the coach was following all health and safety guidelines required by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and NHCS.

According to Star News’ Jackson Fuller, The Hoggard Athletic Director Brad Lewis says the coach and student had zero interactions, and are involved with separate sports. He says workouts at the high school will continue, except for those of the coach’s sport.

NHCS resumed limited athletic activity for high school student athletes on July 6. They say workouts are optional for athletes.

The district says coaches and trainers are following guidelines from the NCHSAA when conducting workouts, which include but are not limited to: