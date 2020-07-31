NHCS reports positive coronavirus case at Hoggard High School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School District is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 at Hoggard High School.
According to a school spokeswoman, a coach at Hoggard tested positive, and last attended athletics practice on July 23.
This comes just two days after a student athlete at Hoggard tested positive.
She says the coach was following all health and safety guidelines required by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and NHCS.
According to Star News’ Jackson Fuller, The Hoggard Athletic Director Brad Lewis says the coach and student had zero interactions, and are involved with separate sports. He says workouts at the high school will continue, except for those of the coach’s sport.
NHCS resumed limited athletic activity for high school student athletes on July 6. They say workouts are optional for athletes.
The district says coaches and trainers are following guidelines from the NCHSAA when conducting workouts, which include but are not limited to:
- Student athlete education session
- Daily temperature checks
- Daily wellness checks
- Social distancing beyond the regular requirements
- Required use of face coverings by coaches
- Required use of face coverings by athletes when not engaged in activity
- Increased hand hygiene
- Specific entrance and exiting processes of fields and gymnasiums
If you are concerned you may have come in contact with the virus, you can call the New Hanover County Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800, or find more information here.