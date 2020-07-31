NHRMC to host meetings answering questions about proposed partnership with Novant Health

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners voted in July to move forward with a multi-billion dollar offer from Novant Health to partner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

But not everyone was in favor of the decision. New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple criticized the speed of the process and called for more time to review the letter of intent.

- Advertisement -

The NHRMC Partnership Advisory Group (PAG) plans to hold a series of Facebook Live Community Forums to answer questions about the proposed partnership between New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Novant Health, UNC Health, and UNC School of Medicine.



“We have been talking about this as a community for over a year now,” said Spence Broadhurst, NHRMC PAG Co-chair. “It’s an exciting time, we’ve spent nine months really doing deep diligence, timing is important and there are so many changes in healthcare, so many changes that are going to affect healthcare that we’ve learned about that now is the right time and again we’ve worked really diligently and at the appropriate pace for the last year to come to a unanimous recommendation.”



The reason why the PAG is holding these meetings is to engage the community and answer any questions they might have.

“We’ve had the opportunity to dig deeply into all the aspects of this decision and so now we want to spend as much time as we possibly can in providing the information that we have learned over the last nine months to the entire community,” Broadhurst said.

Related Article: Group to hold rally against vote to explore selling New Hanover Regional Medical Center

The community-wide forums will be streamed live on the New Hanover county’s Facebook page, and the community will be able to ask questions of the advisory group’s members through the Facebook comments of the live stream.

Representatives from Novant Health will also join PAG members for each forum to answer questions from the community specific to Novant Health’s proposal and their hospital system.

Here are the dates for the community-wide forums:

•Tuesday, August 4: 12-1 pm

•Tuesday, August 18: 5:30-6:30 pm

•Tuesday, September 1: 12-1 pm

•Tuesday, September 15: 5:30-6:30 pm

“We’re certainly hope everyone gets involved in these forums and participates,” Broadhurst added.