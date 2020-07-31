Ocean Isle Beach issues mandatory evacuation for renters, vacationers

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has declared a State of Emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation for all renters and guests.
The state of emergency is effective Friday starting at 4:00 p.m. due to the approach and potential impacts of Hurricane Isaias.
According to a Facebook post from the town, there will be a mandatory evacuation of all renters, vacationers, and guests by Saturday at 12 p.m. All Renters and vacationers must vacate and leave rental properties or hotels before to the 12 p.m. deadline. This includes properties rented through rental agencies, VRBOs, Air B&B, and other private individuals.
The town also said property owners and residents are strongly encouraged to begin making preparations for the storm now and be prepared for the possibility of a voluntary or mandatory evacuation of the island.
The town also reminded everyone that the bridge will close to traffic in both directions once sustained wind gusts reach 50 mph.
Be aware of increased rip current threats as storm approaches our area. Please secure any loose outdoor objects.