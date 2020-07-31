Ocean Isle Beach issues mandatory evacuation for renters, vacationers

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has declared a State of Emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation for all renters and guests.

The state of emergency is effective Friday starting at 4:00 p.m. due to the approach and potential impacts of Hurricane Isaias.

According to a Facebook post from the town, there will be a mandatory evacuation of all renters, vacationers, and guests by Saturday at 12 p.m. All Renters and vacationers must vacate and leave rental properties or hotels before to the 12 p.m. deadline. This includes properties rented through rental agencies, VRBOs, Air B&B, and other private individuals.