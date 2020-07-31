Officials: Man cited for taking federally protected coral

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man visiting the Florida Keys stole large pieces of federally protected coral.

The Miami Herald reports that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded Wednesday night to a Key Largo condominium complex and issued the man a notice to appear in court for violating the Endangered Species Act.

FWC investigators had been tipped off that someone had coral out on a balcony at the Landings of Largo. Officers identified it as staghorn coral.

The man told officers he was in the Keys for the two-day lobster miniseason, which ended Thursday night.