Sea turtle group counts record number of nests in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project says the 20th sea turtle nest was found in Carolina Beach on Thursday, setting a record for the town.

The group says the first nest hatched Tuesday night and hatchlings will continue to emerge for the next several weeks.

- Advertisement -

“This is the busy time of the year when our earlier nests are hatching, but we are still getting new ones,” Project President Nancy Busovne said.

Remember, don’t disturb nests if you find one, don’t bother turtle mother if you see one laying her eggs, and turn off your oceanside light as they can confuse hatchlings looking for the ocean.