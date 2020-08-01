3-month budget gives Asheville leaders time to decide how to handle police funding

On Thursday evening, Asheville City Council passed the annual budget, but only chose to fund city operations for the first quarter.

It was a 5-2 vote.

- Advertisement -

“After that, we will have to revote again in September to allocate the funding to all the departments after September,” Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler said.

Wisler and councilman Vijay Kapoor were the only ones to vote no. “I wanted the year’s budget to be allocated to departments for the entire year and not have to start over in September,” Wisler said.

By doing the budget this way, it gives council and the city time to decide how they want to handle the police department budget for the rest of the year.

Following the vote, protesters angered over the response from council marched in the streets. They are still calling for APD to be defunded by 50 percent.

Read more here.