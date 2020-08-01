5 more deaths in New Hanover County this week, hurricane preparations underway

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – New Hanover County health officials were notified of five deaths of county residents from COVID-19 this week, while county officials also prepare for potential impacts of Hurricane Isaias.

Health officials continue to monitor 10 outbreaks and clusters of COVID-19 in congregate living and child care settings in New Hanover County, down from 13 last week.

Three of the individuals who died this week were in their 80’s, and the other two were in their 70’s. All were considered to be at risk of severe illness because they were over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions. This brings the total number of New Hanover County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 20.

County officials are also preparing for potential impacts of Hurricane Isaias amid COVID-19 and residents are urged to be ReadyNHC – Make a Plan, Build a Kit and Stay Informed.

Make a Plan: Social distancing guidelines and shelter guidance require additional space per person to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which will greatly reduce the capacity of county emergency shelters for this hurricane season. Residents should plan now where they will go if evacuation is necessary. County emergency shelters will be very limited and at this time New Hanover County does not plan to open a storm shelter for Hurricane Isaias considering the low-risk forecast track.

: In addition to emergency supplies like food, water, batteries, medications, pet supplies, important documents and other needs, add items like face coverings and hand sanitizer to kits this year. Your emergency kit should include enough supplies for five to seven days. Stay Informed: Visit ReadyNHC.com for preparedness information and to stay informed by signing up for emergency news alerts.

Residents are urged to practice the three W’s – Wear, Wait, Wash, to slow the spread of COVID-19.