Archaeologists discover the likely source of Stonehenge’s giant sarsen stones

For centuries, the source of Stonehenge’s massive sarsen stones have been an open mystery.

Archaeologists and historians have long debated where the giant sarsen stones, used to create the prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, England, could have come from.

On Wednesday, researchers announced a breakthrough discovery that placed the sarsen stones’ likely origin in West Woods — a woodland area just 15 miles away from Stonehenge, close to the town of Marlborough.

“MYSTERY SOLVED!” tweeted English Heritage, which looks after the site and contributed to the study. “We FINALLY (almost certainly…) know where Stonehenge’s giant sarsen stones come from!”