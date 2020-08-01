Bald Head Island declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — In response to the predicted weather effects associated with Hurricane Isaias, the Village of Bald Head Island has declared as State of Emergency.

This comes one day after Governor Roy Cooper issued a statewide State of Emergency.

The Village has also prohibited visitors on daytrips for recreational purposes from coming to the island, effective immediately.

In a press release the Village states an evacuation is not necessary at this time, however curfew details will be announced on Sunday.

We will have more information on preparations in the Cape Fear as they become available to us.