Duke says 25 returning athletes test positive

DURHAM, NC (AP) — Duke says that 25 athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past three weeks as they began returning to campus for voluntary practice, with nine in mandatory isolation.

The school announced the results Friday night following a total of 700 tests being administered to 309 athletes, coaches and staff. Sixteen athletes tested positive, but have gone through a required isolation period and have been cleared by physicians to return to regular activities.

The school said most of the positive tests came as athletes returned to campus, with all being cases with no or mild symptoms. Treatment of infected athletes included rest, over-the-counter medication and the monitoring of symptoms.

The school said no coaches or staff have tested positive and that no teams have had to pause workouts due to testing results.