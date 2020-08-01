FDA: Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak that sickened nearly 400 in 31 states, including North Carolina

LOS ANGELES — Red onions from a California supplier may have caused a nationwide salmonella outbreak that sickened nearly 400 people in 31 states, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration report issued Friday.

The FDA identified Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif, as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions. The company issued a voluntary recall on all of its onions — red, white, yellow and sweet — due to possible cross-contamination.

U.S. health officials recommend that all consumers, restaurants and retailers avoid onions from Thomson International or food products containing such onions.

Canada’s federal health department also issued a recall for U.S. red onions distributed by Sysco.

The FDA reported 396 cases and 59 hospitalizations in 31 states: Alaska (6), Arizona (14), California (49), Colorado (10), Florida (3), Idaho (5), Illinois (10), Indiana (2), Iowa (15), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Maine (4), Maryland (1), Michigan (23), Minnesota (10), Missouri (6), Montana (33), Nebraska (5), Nevada (5), New York (4), North Carolina (3), North Dakota (5), Ohio (7), Oregon (71), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), South Dakota (11), Tennessee (5), Texas (1), Utah (61), Virginia (4), Washington (2), Wisconsin (5) and Wyoming (11).

No deaths were reported.

