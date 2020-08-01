Game On: NHL restart a small step toward return to normalcy

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL is set to resume with a 24-team expanded playoff opening this weekend in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Commissioner Gary Bettman hopes the crowning of a Stanley Cup winner can become a shared experience, given the magnitude of the task to get to this point following a four-and-a-half month break. Though there will be oddities with games played in empty arenas, some hope the restart of play can serve as one small step toward a return to normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic.