NC gym owners not hopeful of getting green light to reopen

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Gym owners are wondering what their next move is going to be when it comes to the Governor’s assessment of Phase 2 next week.

Some smaller fitness centers have used a medical loophole to reopen but the majority of big chains have been closed since mid-March.

The president of O2 Fitness in Raleigh believes they’ll be told they will be unable to open when there’s another assessment of phase two next week.

“We’ve inundated them with data, we’ve sent them everything we can about the safety of gyms and health clubs,” said Doug Warf, president of O2, who said they have lost millions during the pandemic.

Warf manages 17 clubs in North Carolina– 12 of them are in the Triangle.

The Department of Health and Human Services recently met with Warf and told him while his clubs are safe enough to open, they need numbers like COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state to stabilize.

