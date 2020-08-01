Oak Island declares state of emergency over Hurricane Isaias

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –The town of Oak Island has proclaimed a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Isaias.

All non-residents are ordered to voluntarily evacuate Oak Island effective at 6 PM on Sunday, August 2nd.

- Advertisement -

If the track of the storm shifts or conditions intensify, a mandatory evacuation may be required. As of now, there is not a mandatory evacuation order.

The town of Oak Island will attempt to maintain basic services, including utilities, fire, and police, but there is no guarantee that services will be provided at normal levels during or after a storm.

The state of emergency proclamation takes effect at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 1st.