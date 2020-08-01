Pender County talks Hurricane Isaias preparations

PENDER COUNTY – Pender County Emergency Management is monitoring Hurricane Isaias as it moves in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Pender County Office of Emergency Management (EOC) urges residents to use this weekend to prepare.

The EOC, while not fully activated, has staged equipment and personnel for a hurricane.

Now is the time for residents to prepare using a checklist of supplies available online at www.readync.org. Pender County residents can also sign up for CodeRed, a free alert system in Pender County.

Finalize Your Hurricane Plan

Have the basic things in your emergency supplies kit:

Extra eyeglasses, hearing aids if you have them or have coverage for them.

Battery chargers and extra batteries for hearing aids, motorized wheelchairs or other battery-operated medical or assistive technology devices.

Copies of medical prescriptions, doctors’ orders and the style and serial numbers of the support devices you use.

Medical alert tags or bracelets or written descriptions of your disability and support needs, if you cannot tell someone about your needs in an emergency.

Supplies for your service animal.

Medical insurance cards, Medicare/Medicaid cards, physician contact information, list of your allergies and health history.

List of the local non-profit or community-based groups that know you or help people with access and functional needs like yours.

List of personal contacts, family and friends that you may need to get in touch within an emergency.

Covered personal communication board, if you might need assistance with being understood.

If possible, extra medicine, oxygen, insulin, catheters or other medical supplies you use on a normal basis.

If you use a motorized wheelchair, have a lightweight manual chair available for emergencies. Know the size, weight and if it is collapsible, in case it must be moved to another place.

Even if you do not use a computer yourself, think about putting important facts onto a flash drive for you to take with you if you need to leave your house.

Generator Usage Tips

Many Pender County residents are preparing generators for use during Hurricane Isaias. Pender County Emergency Management and Pender County EMS and Fire urge residents to use generators with caution.

To avoid electrocution, keep the generator dry and do not use in rain or wet conditions. Operate it on a dry surface under an open canopy-like structure, such as under a tarp held up on poles. Do not touch the generator with wet hands.

Be sure to turn the generator off and let it cool down before refueling. Gasoline spilled on hot engine parts could ignite.

Store fuel for the generator in an approved safety can. Use the type of fuel recommended in the instructions or on the label on the generator.