Raleigh outdoor fitness group launches pop-up classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) — A new outdoor fitness group is launching during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fit RDU will hold outdoor pop-up classes in parks around Raleigh from downtown to Midtown and North Raleigh.

“Outdoors is where we know now that it’s the safest to be to work out,” saidLibby Burton, fit RDU founder. “That’s when the whole fit RDU concept came to mind. We want it to be a one stop shop fitness solution outside that has a big community aspect to it, so that we can really connect with one another, because we’re not able to do that right now.”

The classes are limited to 25, so registration is required. Drop-in pricing ranges from $10 to $20. Burton said the workouts are for all levels and incorporate fun elements for people to connect while social distancing.

