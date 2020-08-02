Cape Fear residents prepping but not stressing ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Isaias is on its way to the Carolina Coast and the Cape Fear is no stranger to severe weather.

“We haven’t personally left for anything under a category three before,” Wilmington resident Benjamin Hutsell said.

Hutsell, a long-time Wilmington resident, says he isn’t too worried about this one.

“I think it’s going to be a typical rainstorm,” Hutsell said. “I don’t think there’s any reason to worry or to evacuate.”

That seemed to be the consensus for most shoppers at Home Depot on Sunday afternoon.

Some a little cautious because of storms like Hurricane Florence, but hoping for the best this time around.

“We went to the grocery store last night, got some water and ice. Filled the coolers up, kinda picking the yard up, making sure everything’s in place but we’re not too worried on this one,” Rocky Point Resident Wade Hall said.

“I’m not too worried. I think we’re pretty well off. We’re prepared for it, we have a generator and everything we need,” Reigelwood Resident Ethan Nobles said.

One Home Depot employee says they haven’t sold very many generators and it doesn’t seem like people are shopping for wood to board up their windows.

Most shoppers say they’re prepping, but not stressing over the Cape Fear’s first storm of the season.

“Obviously, bring in whatever you think could blow away but I don’t think power’s going to be knocked out or anything like that. I think it’s just going to be a regular rainstorm,” Hutsell said.

In Leland, a BP employee said it’s been a little slower than it typically would be ahead of a storm.

A man who says he’s lived in the area all his life says he knows what to expect during times like this and he does not wait until last minute to fuel up and prepare.

“We’ve got 30 gallons of fuel, we’ve got plenty of food. I’ve been here my entire life so we know what to expect,” Joseph Grotzinger said. “And when your family and friends aren’t prepared, you invite them over.”

The Cape Fear is expected to feel the effects of Isaias on Monday night, so you’ve still got time to grab last minute items for your hurricane kits.

