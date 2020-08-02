Convicted felon arrested on gun, drug charges after hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday night, Wilmington Police arrested a man whose car ran off the road and crashed into a church on North 29th Street near Market Street.

28-year-old Taquan James was charged with multiple drug and firearm offenses. WPD officers found crack cocaine and an open liquor bottle in James’ car.

- Advertisement -

During a field sobriety test, James walked over to another car and attempted to hide his revolver in that car.

James is a previously convicted felon on federal probation. He is being held on a $175,000 secured bond.