BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — As Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the Cape Fear, Bald Head Island has declared a state of emergency and has issued a curfew.

BHI officials say the curfew is from 5 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

An exception will be made for those departing the island, the village wrote in a news release.

Bald Head Island Transportation Inc. says the last ferry leaving the island ahead of Isaias will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday.