Bladen County opens shelters due to storm

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County is set to open two shelters due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Shelters will open at East Bladen High School and Bladenboro Middle School at 7:00 p.m. on Monday. The shelters will be managed by Bladen County Emergency Services Operations.

Nathan Dowless, Bladen County Emergency Services director has released shelter protocols which will be implemented by the Bladen County Emergency Services Operations to include the following:

Screening before entry

You will be required to bring and wear a mask the entire time you are staying at a shelter. Under no circumstances can you remove your mask.

Ensure that you have a mask for everyone in your household who can wear one safely. Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing. It is recommended for anyone over the age of 2 to wear a cloth face-covering/mask while in a shelter.

Once you have been screened and admitted to the shelter, you will not be able to leave and re-enter.

Periodic screenings will be conducted at shelters.

Cots will not be provided or allowed. However, individuals will be allowed to bring personal bedding items such as a sleeping bag, a blanket, pillow, and disaster kits. Suggested items for disaster kits are listed here and include:

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and an NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Social distancing will be enforced, and individuals will not be allowed to congregate.

Meals served in shelters will be prepackaged and/or heated MRE meals provided by the shelter.

Personal hygiene items, medications, face masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes should be packed in your disaster kits.

Due to COVID-19 and limited spacing, individuals are strongly encouraged not to bring personal pets to the shelter and should have alternate plans for those pets. Those requiring service animals will be permitted in the local shelters.

*There may be additional changes as COVID-19 has affected how we address emergency operations. The protection and safety of our citizens is always our top priority. Please continue to monitor local news and the Bladen County Emergency Services Facebook page for updates and information.