Brunswick County opens two shelters ahead of TS Isaias

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County will open two shelters at noon on Monday for those who plan to leave their homes before Tropical Storm Isaias’ arrival.

Brunswick County’s primary shelters for 2020 are at new locations, so make plans to travel to these sites if you do not have an alternate option:

Cedar Grove Middle School / 750 Grove Trail, SW, Supply, NC 28462

/ 750 Grove Trail, SW, Supply, NC 28462 Town Creek Middle School / 6370 Lake Park Dr. SE, Winnabow, NC 28479

Social distancing will reduce the capacity at shelters this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Shelters should be only considered as a last resort.

You are strongly encouraged to reach out to family or friends or locate a more inland location to shelter if you plan to leave your home. Remember: You should not shelter at home when an evacuation order is issued for your municipality or the county.

Individuals who need special accommodations at shelters or guidance on what to do in the event of a hurricane are encouraged to sign up for the Access & Functional/Special Medical Needs Registry.

Brunswick County is currently under a Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning and Flash Flood Watch. The National Weather Service in Wilmington is projecting that the storm could increase to a Category 1 hurricane before it arrives in our region and is creating a strong risk for rip currents now into next week and a higher risk for tornadoes Monday evening through early Tuesday morning.

The latest forecasts project an average of four to six inches of rain across the county, wind speeds of 50-60 miles per hour, and wind gusts of 55-65 miles per hour. This rainfall coupled with the full moon tide Monday evening could increase the risk for storm surge and flooding.

Individuals who live in lower lying areas, creek beds, mobile homes, campers, and other areas that are prone to flooding or damage from high winds are strongly encouraged to consider traveling to alternative locations to shelter before the storm arrives in our area.

Shelter Rules and Operations

To prevent and protect individuals from the spread of COVID-19 in shelters, all individuals at public shelters must follow these rules:

Face coverings or masks must be worn at all times. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own preferred cloth face coverings or masks. Disposable face coverings will be provided to anyone who does not have one.

Individuals are encouraged to bring their own preferred cloth face coverings or masks. Disposable face coverings will be provided to anyone who does not have one. All shelter guests must undergo a pre-screening for COVID-19 before entering the shelter. This will consist of a answering a series of questions about potential COVID-19 symptoms they could be experiencing, if they have tested positive for COVID-19, or if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

This will consist of a answering a series of questions about potential COVID-19 symptoms they could be experiencing, if they have tested positive for COVID-19, or if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Any individual suspected to have COVID-19 will be required to stay in an isolated section of the shelter to prevent potential spread.

Additionally, individuals should anticipate the following should they stay in a shelter: