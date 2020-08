WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer to the Cape Fear region, towns and cities are issuing curfews.

The curfews include the following locations:

- Advertisement -

Bald Head Island:5 p.m. Monday – 9 a.m. Tuesday

Southport: 6 p.m. Monday – 7 a.m. Tuesday

Sunset Beach: 6 p.m. Monday – 6 a.m. Tuesday

Holden Beach: 6:30 p.m. Monday  Р6:30 a.m. Tuesday

Brunswick County: 9 p.m. Monday – 6 a.m. Tuesday

This story will be updated.