Free fill dirt available at Mike Chappell Park for Carolina Beach residents

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for Hurricane Isaias, the Town of Carolina Beach will activate its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Monday evening.

Town officials are recommending a voluntary evacuation for all non-residents (visitors, vacationers and guests). Everyone should be in a secure location by 6:00 p.m. Monday

The Town Hall billing office will be open Monday until 2:00 p.m. so that residents and property owners that have not already done so may obtain re-entry permits. Proof of residency or ownership is required along with a current vehicle registration.

Fill dirt is available for residents and has been placed near Mike Chappell Park on

Sumter Ave. (across from tennis courts). Dirt is available on a first come first serve basis, and users should provide their own sandbags.

Freeman Park and the Town mooring field are closed until further notice

No debris collection services will be provided until further notice. The town says do not place any debris (vegetative or other) roadside prior to the storm.