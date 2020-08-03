Group gives $5K for information on Trump sticker on bear

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — A wildlife group in North Carolina is offering a $5,000 reward to identify a person they say is responsible for putting a “Trump 2020” sticker on the collar of a bear.
Help Asheville Bears announced the reward on a Facebook post Friday.
The group said they received pictures that showed the bear with the sticker in Asheville.
The post says the animal had been trapped and tranquilized.
The Asheville Citizen-Times previously reported a bear was found in the city with a similar sticker last year.