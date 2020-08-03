NHRMC limiting hours ahead of Isaias

WILMINGTON, NC (PRESS RELEASE)– New Hanover Regional Medical Center is prepared to care for the community during and after Tropical Storm Isaias. The safety of our patients, employees and providers is our top priority.

All NHRMC Emergency Departments will remain open through the storm, including those at NHRMC’s 17th Street Campus, Orthopedic Hospital, Pender Memorial Hospital and NHRMC Emergency Department – North.

Operations on Monday, August 3, 2020

• Outpatient services including NHRMC Physician Group practices will be open but will close at 5 p.m.

• Health & Diagnostics locations at Brunswick Forest, Rocky Point and Military Cutoff are closed. Health & Diagnostics services will be offered at the NHRMC 17th Street campus, the Medical Mall, the NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital and NHRMC Emergency Department-North. Those locations will close at 5 p.m.

• Zimmer Cancer Center will close at 4 p.m.

• Brunswick Forest Oncology and all NHRMC Radiation Oncology locations will close at 3 p.m. • NHRMC ExpressCare locations will close at 5 p.m.

• NHRMC remains under mandatory visitor restrictions due to the pandemic. When NHRMC begins shelter in place due to the incoming storm, no visitors will permitted to enter.

We urge everyone to take all needed precautions for yourself, your family and your neighbors.

Reopening of services on Tuesday will depend on the severity and length of the storm.