Reward offered to find suspect in killings of 2 brothers

BLOOMFIELD, CT (AP) — U.S. marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of killing two people outside a Connecticut bar as authorities search for him in the Northeast and South.

Marshals are looking for Russell Smith, of Windsor, Connecticut, who police say is wanted in the fatal shootings of brothers Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer in Bloomfield on Feb. 22.

Officials say Smith has been known to visit people in New England, New York, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Marshals Service says Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.