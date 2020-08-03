Small fire breaks out inside Pender County DSS building

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Burgaw Fire Department responded to a small fire at the Pender County Department of Social Services (DSS) overnight.

According to Burgaw Fire Chief Jim Taylor, firefighters investigated and found that a bathroom exhaust fan had malfunctioned and caused a small fire above the ceiling.

The fire started around 12:45 a.m. and was under control by 1:15 a.m.

There were 10 firefighters from the three departments on scene.

The scene was turned over to the Pender County Facilities Maintenance.

“The fire caused minor damage around an exhaust fan in a restroom,” Chad McEwen, Pender County manager, said.

Pender County maintenance and contractors are on site to repair the slight damage.

DSS staff continue to work Monday and provide services to Pender County residents.