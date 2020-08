BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service will be heading to Bald Head Island to survey the damage from a reported tornado on the island.

It passed through just before 9 p.m.

The Village of Bald Head Island said it presumably came off East Beach and went into Middle Island.

Cape Creek Road was blocked by vegetation on Monday night.

Public Information Officer Carin Faulkner said crews are out Tuesday morning clearing debris from the roads.

