Belville reports suspected tornado damage

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Several residents in the Olde Towne subdivision in Belville reported touchdowns of suspected tornadoes between 9 and 10 p.m. last night.

According to a release several trees were knocked down and homes were damaged along north and south Olde Towne Wynd. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency calls.

Tree crews are on the scene right now surveying the damage and clearing the roadway.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, but the town is asking residents to stay home and wait for an all-clear from local emergency responders.