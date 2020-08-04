Carowinds amusement park to remain closed for rest of 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC — An amusement park on the North Carolina-South Carolina border says it will be closed for the rest of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Charlotte Observer reports North Carolina Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said in June that Carowinds, which has been closed during the stay-at-home orders, was tentatively scheduled to reopen July 27.

Carowinds vice president and general manager Pat Jones said he was disappointed over having to remain closed due to coronavirus, but said the safety of the park’s guests and associates is its top priority. He said continued uncertainty locally about COVID-19 led to the decision to keep Carowinds closed.

