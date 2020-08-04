Dozens displaced after fire breaks out in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — About 30 people were displaced overnight due to a fire at a Surf City condominium complex, according to town officials.

The Surf City Fire Department was dispatched around 11:50 p.m. to a report of a fire at the Surf Condos at 918 N. New River Drive (Building 3) in Surf City.

Eye witnesses reported smoke, embers, and flames.

Crews were dispatched to the scene and the fire was being extinguished around 1:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

The town is coordinating temporary shelter for those displaced from the blaze.