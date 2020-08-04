Mandatory evacuation issued for some Oak Island vacationers, residents

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all non-residents and some residents in the town of Oak Island following hurricane Isaias.

According to a release from the town clerk, a mandatory evacuation is ordered for all non-residents and residents effective at 12 p.m. on Wednesday in the following areas: All areas west of SE 40th Street on Beach Drive, Dolphin Drive and Pelican Drive and the side streets connecting to them.

A curfew is in effect for the entire Town of Oak Island from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday and for the same hours every night until further notice.

Beach Drive, Dolphin Drive and Pelican Drive and the side streets connecting to them are closed from SE 40th Street to the west end of the island.

The beach is closed from SE 40th Street to the west end of the island.

The issuance of parking decals remains suspended until further notice.

The town also said property owners, residents, rental agencies and contractors working on a property in the affected area will be allowed to travel to the property to review damage and begin repairs. Proof of property ownership or residency will be required, or for contractors, documentation for work to be done on a property in the affected area must be provided by the property owner or rental agency.

People displaced by hurricane damage or the mandatory evacuation may seek shelter at Brunswick County’s Town Creek school shelter. Brunswick County has staff at Oak Island’s Fire Station 2 to assist with getting to the shelter; the number to call is 910-278-1000.

The Town is working to restore sewer and water service as quickly as possible. Town staff is also working with BEMC to restore power. Trash collection was not done on Tuesday; we will provide an update from GFL when that is rescheduled.