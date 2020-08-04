Two dead, three missing following reported tornado in Bertie County

Two people are dead and three people remain unaccounted for following reports of an overnight tornado in Bertie County.

Sheriff John Holly said a second person was found dead Tuesday mid-morning, and one adult and two children remain unaccounted for at this time. He added that approximately 20 people were injured; some of those injuries were considered serious.

- Advertisement -

Bertie County government officials say they cannot confirm it was a tornado, but they believe it was due to the amount of damage that was done in the Morning Road area on Tuesday morning.

County Chairman Ron Wesson says 20 people have been sent to the hospital, and three people are still missing. He says the three people missing are people believed to be in the mobile home community that have not been located; officials are looking for them now.

Read more from WCTI.