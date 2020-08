SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport has extended its curfew due to extensive damage the city received during Hurricane Isaias.

Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach at 11:10 p.m. Monday.



Southport Fire Department says there is extensive damage on the waterfront.

The curfew is now in place until 7 p.m. due safety concerns and to allow crews to cleanup.



“Please do not get on the roads, it’s too dangerous,” the department wrote on Facebook early Tuesday morning.