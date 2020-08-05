Business, assembly and mask mandates extended longer in NC

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper says North Carolina’s COVID-19 restrictions keeping high-risk businesses closed and mass gatherings severely limited will remain in place for another five weeks.

The governor’s decision announced on Wednesday means the mandates under his current executive order set to expire later this week will be extended beyond Labor Day at least.

Bars, gyms, movie theaters and amusement parks must remain closed and a face covering requirement in public places will continue.

He says the restrictions need to stay in place in part to counterbalance the start of classes at K-12 schools and university campuses this month.