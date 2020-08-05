Census deadline moved up to September 30

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Census Bureau is ending all counting efforts for the 2020 census on September 30. The change moves the final day to a month sooner than previously announced.

Steve Dillingham, the Census Bureau’s director said in a statement that all efforts include door-knocking efforts, online responses, over the phone, and by mail.

The NC Department of Commerce sent a reminder Wednesday alerting residents that an inaccurate count could mean the loss of more than $70 billion to the state.

