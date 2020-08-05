Death toll rises, mass power outages after storm destruction

WINDSOR, NC (AP) — At least nine people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the US East Coast with rain and fierce winds after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina.

Millions of people were without power on Wednesday after felled trees downed power lines.

Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park.

Two men were killed in Wilmington Wednesday morning while cutting tree limbs in the yard.

Another person died in Pennsylvania when their vehicle was overtaken by water.

Among those who died was a 5-year-old girl with autism who authorities believe was swept away by floodwaters in the creek behind her house.

Three others were killed by falling trees toppled by the storm in Maryland, Connecticut and New York City, and a sixth person died in Delaware when a tree branch fell on them.