Freeman Park to Reopen Thursday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — – Freeman Park will reopen to the public on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 8:00 a.m.

The town of Carolina Beach says the drive-on beach park on the north end of the island will welcome visitors despite existing erosive conditions.

- Advertisement -

Hurricane Isaias impacts have reduced the capacity area for vehicles.

Intermittent closures could be possible based on limited beach area and level of patron use. Public safety staff will perform assessments daily to determine if closures are required.

Information will be regularly updated on the Town Facebook page and web site.

Related Article: Family craves closure after man found dead along Carolina Beach

If you have any questions, please contact Town Hall at (910) 458-2999