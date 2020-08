BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to be in the Cape Fear on Thursday to survey damage left behind from Hurricane Isaias.

According to the governor’s office, Gov. Cooper will be in Brunswick County to survey storm damage on Oak Island.

He is also expected to meet with county officials.

Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, producing strong winds, heavy rain, damaging storm surge, and tornadoes to the area.