New Hanover County to begin removing storm debris next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cleanup efforts are underway in southeastern North Carolina following Hurricane Isaias earlier this week.

New Hanover County says pickup will begin next week and landfill fees for residents are waived starting Thursday.

The City of Wilmington plans to start debris removal on Monday. The city says a map and instructions will released soon. Visit here for more information.

Carolina Beach says it is picking up storm debris already and asking you to bundle your vegetative debris in paper bags or in bundles no longer than four feet. Have all debris in the right of way by Monday. You do not need to call for a pick up.

Wrightsville Beach has similar guidelines, but your bundles and limbs can be up to six feet in length. Free pickup lasts until August 14.

Brunswick County says they are assessing the estimated debris levels in the unincorporated areas of the county and haven’t made a decision on any disaster debris collection. The county says you should check with your municipality to inquire if there are other options available for debris following Isaias.