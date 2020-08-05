WPD: SUV crashes into garbage truck during storm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man is charged after after he crashed into a garbage truck during a heavy thunderstorm, police say.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Carolina Beach Road.

According to a news release, the driver of the SUV, Michael Sherrod Jr., 29, was driving too fast and recklessly during the storm and hydroplaned into oncoming traffic, colliding with a northbound GFL garbage truck.

The truck driver was not injured, but the truck suffered front end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Sherrod was transported to NHRMC with minor injuries and has been charged with No Operators License, Careless and Reckless, and Too Fast for Existing Conditions.